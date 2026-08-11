Georgia Ports report increases in freight traffic on numerous fronts

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Freight traffic is increasing already in a new fiscal year for the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA).

The Authority reported that exports totaled nearly 115,000 TEUs, up 7.7 percent, or more than 8,200 TEUs, over July 2025. Imports reached 251,888, an increase of 5 percent or 12,300 TEUs. The port handled 503,739 twenty-foot equivalent container units in July, starting its fiscal year with a gain of 27,051 TEUs, or 5.7 percent compared to the same month last year.

“We’re pleased to start fiscal year 2027 in positive territory for both import and export cargo. Our August volumes on the water also look strong,” said Georgia Ports CEO Griff Lynch.

In a press release, the GPA broke down the July gains.

GPA says the Port of Savannah handled nearly 15,000 truck transactions per day in July, counting import and export moves. Truck turn times averaged 31 minutes for a single container and 51 minutes for a dual move. Nearly 80 percent of truck transactions at Garden City Terminal are dual moves, improving the truck driver experience, profitability and supply chain velocity.

“We want to recognize the important role our trucking community plays in the success of our port every day. Our supply chain connectivity and turn times are an enduring competitive advantage for our customers thanks to our truckers. We focus on our truck gate efficiency to make sure drivers’ port visits run smoothly,” said GPA President Kevin Price.

Price said truck drivers gained a quicker route into the Port of Savannah on July 15, when the Georgia Department of Transportation opened the Brampton Road Connector. The $126 million, four-lane highway links Garden City Terminal’s Gate 3 directly to the Interstate 16 corridor.

“Georgia has earned its business-friendly reputation because state agencies work together,” said GPA Board Chairman Alec Poitevint. “Partners such as Georgia DOT and the Department of Economic Development help connect world-class infrastructure with business, making Georgia one of the best places to invest in for their long-term future growth. We want to recognize and praise Governor Kemp and his team for their foresight and working relationships that made this all possible, positioning Georgia as the best state to do business twelve consecutive years.”

ARP is reporting a record 41 percent increase in July

The Appalachian Regional Port, GPA’s rail-connected inland port in Crandall, Ga., continued a booming trade, handling an all-time high of 4,800 containers in July, up 41 percent or nearly 1,400 containers compared to July 2025.

GPA said new customers and more business from existing users are powering the growth.

The ARP ended fiscal year 2026 with a record annual volume of 49,319 containers, up by more than 8,100 or nearly 20 percent over the previous 12 months.

GPA’s $134 million Gainesville Inland Port opened in May. Customers are visiting the site and planning their network opportunities.

July rail lifts at Savannah’s Mason Mega Rail Terminal reached 44,981 containers, an increase of 775 or 2 percent compared to July 2025. Savannah leads the industry in speed to rail, offloading import containers from vessels and moving them out by train in an average of 20 hours. At other major container ports, this process can take days or weeks.

Port of Brunswick: Autos up 5 percent, machinery up 24 percent

At the Port of Brunswick, auto imports reached 51,704 units, up 5.3 percent or 2,618 units over the same month last year. Drivable machinery saw larger gains, with total import and export volumes up 24.4 percent or 483 units to 2,465. Total auto trade reached 61,756 units for the month, down 4.5 percent or 2,920 units, due to lower vehicle exports. Combined autos and heavy machinery reached 67,881 units, down 1.6 percent or 1,111 units compared to July 2025.