HTL builds for what’s next with appointment of COO Jeff Thomas

CHARLOTTE, N.C — HTL is announcing the appointment of transportation industry veteran Jeff Thomas as COO, strengthening its executive leadership team as the company enters its next chapter of growth.

“Jeff has spent his career building transportation organizations that know how to execute,” said Onu Okebie, CEO, HTL. “We’ve built a strong business and assembled a great team. Bringing Jeff on gives us another experienced leader who understands how to scale operations while keeping customers at the center of every decision.”

Jeff Thomas

Over the past five years, HTL has grown from an entrepreneurial startup into a unified transportation company. Through strategic acquisitions and thoughtful integration, the company has brought multiple businesses together under a single brand while investing in the people and leadership needed for its next chapter.

Thomas brings more than 25 years of transportation and logistics leadership experience, including executive roles with Uber Freight and M33 Integrated. Throughout his career, he has helped companies grow brokerage and managed transportation operations, improve execution, and lead organizations through periods of rapid change.

As COO, Thomas will oversee HTL’s day-to-day operations with a focus on execution, customer experience, and building the systems that support the company’s continued growth.

Building through Strategic Acquisitions

“For the past several years, we’ve been intentional about building HTL through strategic acquisitions,” said Brian Boland, CFO, HTL. “Now it’s time to build on that foundation. Organic growth becomes a bigger part of the story, and Jeff’s experience scaling operations complements the platform we’ve created. Together, those two strategies make HTL a stronger company.”