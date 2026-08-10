Truckstop, FTR: Latest spot rates weaker than seasonally expected

BEAVERTON, Ore. —Week-over-week changes in broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system were mixed during the week ending Aug. 7, but all equipment types underperformed seasonal expectations.

“Refrigerated spot rates rose, but the gain was smaller than typical for comparable weeks of the year,” FTR said. “Dry van rates occasionally decline during comparable weeks, but the decrease was the largest since at least 2008. Flatbed rates almost always fall but the only comparable week with a larger drop was in 2022.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity decreased 2.5% week over week to its second lowest level of 2026. Volume was up nearly 19% versus the same 2025 week. Truck postings fell 6.9% for the largest decrease in 10 weeks. The Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – recovered slightly to about its level two weeks earlier.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate decreased a little more than 5 cents a mile to its lowest level since late April. All-in rates were around 41% higher than in the same 2025 week while rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were up a little more than 43%. Although carriers operating in the spot market typically do not receive surcharges, the calculation is a proxy for the portion of the rate needed to offset higher fuel costs. Because all-in and fuel-adjusted comparisons year over year are so close, for each equipment type we will discuss just the all-in rate until there is a notable separation.

Decreases in dry van and flatbed spot rates are off a much larger base than has been the case historically, but even in percentage terms, they are notable. Dry van experienced its largest percentage drop on record in a comparable week. The percentage decrease for flatbed was the largest in a comparable week except for a much larger drop in 2022. During the current week (week 32), flatbed rates almost always fall week over week. Spot rates for dry van equipment traditionally decline, although they increased twice in the past three years. Refrigerated changes in comparable weeks are more mixed.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates decreased 5.5 cents to their lowest level since early May. Rates were just under 40% higher than during the same week last year for the softest comparison in 14 weeks. Dry van spot rates increased week over week for loads originating in the Northeast but declined elsewhere with especially notable drops in the South Central and West Coast regions.

Dry van loads declined 0.9%. Volume was more than 20% higher than in the same 2025 week. Loads increased in the Northeast, Midwest, and Mountain Central regions but were down elsewhere.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates increased 2.8 cents. Rates have risen during comparable weeks for 13 straight years, but last week’s increase was one of the smaller gains during that stretch. Refrigerated rates were up a little more than 38% versus the same week last year, matching the prior week’s comparison. Rate changes varied greatly. Spot rates for loads originating in the Mountain Central, Midwest, and, especially, the Northeast but were down elsewhere with the largest decrease occurring for loads originating in the Southeast.

Refrigerated loads increased 4.3%. Volume was more than 9% higher than during the same 2025 week. Load postings rose in the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast and declined only marginally in the Mountain Central region. The decreases on the West Coast and in the South Central region were modest.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates fell 6.7 cents for an eighth straight week-over-week decrease, dropping to their lowest level since late April. Rates were more than 44% higher than during the same 2025 week. Flatbed spot rates were up strongly for loads originating in the Northeast but down in all other regions, especially in the Southeast and Mountain Central regions.

Flatbed loads decreased 2.6%. Volume was a little more than 19% higher than in the same week last year. Load postings increased slightly in the Southeast, Midwest, and Mountain Central but were down elsewhere – especially in the South Central region.