Wabash recalls over 500 trailers

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting 553 Wabash trailers.

Wabash National Corporation is recalling certain 2027 Van Trailers. The external antilock (ABS) malfunction indicator light may not be labeled. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 121, “Air Brake Systems.”

Remedy

Wabash will mail ABS identification labels and installation instructions, free of charge. Owner letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 26. Owners may contact Wabash customer service at 1-765-771-5404.