TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech Truck Driving Job News

Wabash recalls over 500 trailers

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Equipment & TechTruck Driving Job News   >   Wabash recalls over 500 trailers
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Wabash recalls over 500 trailers
Wabash recalls over 500 trailers due to safety concerns.

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting 553 Wabash trailers.

Wabash National Corporation  is recalling certain 2027 Van Trailers. The external antilock (ABS) malfunction indicator light may not be labeled. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 121, “Air Brake Systems.”

Remedy

Wabash will mail ABS identification labels and installation instructions, free of charge. Owner letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 26. Owners may contact Wabash customer service at 1-765-771-5404.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE