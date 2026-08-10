Daimler to build new manufacturing facility, location of plant still unknown

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA), recently announced via media release that it plans to build a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the United States.

“Our industry never stands still, and neither can we. This investment reflects our confidence in the future of commercial transportation and the strength of the North American market,” said John O’Leary, president and CEO of DTNA. “We are building for the future by creating a manufacturing network that is more flexible, resilient, and aligned with our customers’ evolving needs. This facility will strengthen our ability to deliver industry-leading products while supporting long-term growth in the United States.”

The new facility is expected to expand DTNA’s manufacturing capacity and strengthen both vocational and on-highway production.

“Designed with advanced production technologies and flexible manufacturing systems, the facility will support future innovation, quality, efficiency, and operational resilience,” the release stated.

“This new manufacturing facility supports our long-term growth plans for North America,” said Karin Rådström, President and CEO Daimler Truck. “It strengthens our ability to serve customers by responding faster and more flexibly to their evolving needs while unlocking our full potential through growth, scale and efficiency in line with our global strategy.”

DTNA said the facility will leverage advanced manufacturing technologies, highly adaptable assembly processes, and modern production equipment to efficiently build a broad range of vehicle configurations while responding to changing market demands.

The location has not been finalized though DTNA said it is currently evaluating multiple potential locations for the facility.

Key considerations include the ability to access and support a stable and efficient supply chain and skilled workforce, transportation and logistics infrastructure, a favorable business environment, and alignment with the company’s long-term manufacturing strategy.

Following final site selection, DTNA said construction is expected to begin in late 2026, with operations targeted to start in 2029.

“The facility is projected to create thousands of DTNA jobs over time and contribute to the local economy through partnerships with suppliers, educational institutions, and community organizations,” the release stated.

Additional details, including the final location and employment projections, will be announced at a later date.