TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker killed in crash with another big rig in Arkansas

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Trucker killed in crash with another big rig in Arkansas
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Trucker killed in crash with another big rig in Arkansas
A trucker is dead after a three-vehicle crash that included another big rig in Arkansas.

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — One person is dead after a crash in Arkansas that involved two big rigs on Thursday morning.

A fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police (ASP) stated that a three-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 30 near the 84-mile marker near Friendship in Hot Spring County at approximately 4:20 a.m.

According to the report, a 2020 Freightliner driven by Gilberto Chevez of Houston “left the roadway into oncoming traffic and struck a 2002 Ford. A 2026 Kenworth then struck the Freightliner, with both big rigs catching on fire.

Chevez was killed, according to the ASP report. The drivers of the other two vehicles sustained injuries, but the severity of those injuries were not released.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE