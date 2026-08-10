Trucker killed in crash with another big rig in Arkansas

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — One person is dead after a crash in Arkansas that involved two big rigs on Thursday morning.

A fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police (ASP) stated that a three-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 30 near the 84-mile marker near Friendship in Hot Spring County at approximately 4:20 a.m.

According to the report, a 2020 Freightliner driven by Gilberto Chevez of Houston “left the roadway into oncoming traffic and struck a 2002 Ford. A 2026 Kenworth then struck the Freightliner, with both big rigs catching on fire.

Chevez was killed, according to the ASP report. The drivers of the other two vehicles sustained injuries, but the severity of those injuries were not released.