Idaho police looking into crash on Interstate 84 involving big rig

ADA COUNTY, Idaho – Authorities in Idaho are looking into a two-vehicle crash involving a big rig on Friday.

The Idaho State Police (ISP) said in a press release that the crash happened at approximately 7:28 p.m., at eastbound Interstate 84 near milepost 66, east of Boise, Idaho.

Police say a 2026 Peterbilt, driven by a 31-year-old male from Tulsa, Oklahoma was travelling eastbound on I-84. The Peterbilt left the roadway and collided with a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, occupied by a 40-year-old male from Boise, Idaho. The Jeep was stationary on the right shoulder. The Peterbilt came to rest in the field just south of the shoulder while the Jeep landed on its passenger side on the right shoulder. A small brush fire ignited in the field and has been extinguished.

ISP’s release stated that the driver of the Jeep was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the Peterbilt was uninjured.

The cause of the semi truck going off the road was not released. The crash remains under investigation.