TAT’s Harriet Tubman Award winner Arian Taylor: ‘Freedom is a privilege that every human being should have’

Professional driver speaks out about the role of drivers in preventing human trafficking

Professional driver Arian Taylor is a believer in the critical role professional drivers can play in fighting human trafficking — and in the importance of TAT (formerly known as Truckers Against Trafficking) training to equip and empower them to help save lives.

In 2018, Arian was in the right place at the right time to help a woman escape from an attempt to sex traffick her, for which he received TAT’s Harriet Tubman Award. Currently, he serves on the TAT Advisory Committee.

“Freedom is a privilege that every human being should have and being identified with a freedom fighter like Harriet Tubman enriched my life to keep that fight alive at all costs,” he said.

Read on for more thoughts from Arian about the role of professional drivers in preventing human trafficking.

Arian, why do you think professional drivers are uniquely positioned to recognize and report human trafficking?

Drivers are uniquely positioned because we are literally everywhere. We have eyes all over the road, on city streets, neighborhoods and all over. Everything in the country is delivered by trucks, which means there are a set of eyes everywhere.

We have the ability to see beyond what normal people see in a day, and we take notice of any types of suspicious activity, because we are in areas where it happens.

I believe deep down that traffickers don’t pay attention to trucks as much as to law enforcement vehicles; they don’t know that the truck driver can catch them in the act just as fast as any law authorities.

All drivers have to be on high alert everywhere we go, so if something looks wrong, we will report on it no matter what or where it is. That’s our advantage.

Why do you think TAT training is important? What do the training and TAT resources provide drivers?

TAT training gives drivers knowledge and tools they can use every day. It helps us keep an extra eye out for others around us to make the world a safer place. We (the drivers) are just as large as any military, and when we can help focus on issues of human trafficking, we become one unstoppable army.

TAT resources arm us with the correct knowledge to handle a situation if it occurs. We know who to call, how to handle a victim and take charge of saving a life or lives.

It’s a war against criminals, and day after day, drivers take a step to stop trafficking. But it’s a long battle, so we need to keep the information top of mind, whether it’s by rewatching the videos, taking TAT’s refresher training or using the TAT app. I’m proud to be on their side and will always have my eyes open to save another in need.

How did the incident with the trafficking victim change or affect you? Had you ever seen or interacted with a victim before this?

The incident with a trafficking victim changed my life. Human trafficking didn’t feel real until you heard about their life dealing with it. I knew deep down this was somebody’s child, and I needed to get them out of danger and find a way to get them home.

I’m ex-military, and we had a saying: “Never leave a man behind, no matter what the situation is.” I live by that and pass that vibe along to everyone I come across.

Knowing what I know now, I have great respect for TAT for doing what they do.

I was happy to be at the right place at the right time to help someone that was in a situation they couldn’t get away from by themselves.

Before this incident, I may have come across some people that needed help, like runaways I’ve encountered, and tried to help in any type of way to the best of my abilities, but I didn’t know if they were trafficked. I wasn’t aware of it happening. I just had to make sure that if I saw anyone in distress, I’d help them any way I could and pray for their safety.

Tell us a little about your trucking background.

I work for Ballard Inc. in Bardstown, Kentucky. It’s family owned, and they specialize in food-grade products. We handle all types of adult spirits (bourbon, tequila, wine, etc.), and also ingredients in your condiments and sauces, throughout 48 states and Canada.

I’ve been with them for about half of my over-the-road driving career and have loved every mile traveled. My office view changes every mile, and it doesn’t get any better than that. There’s never a dull moment nor a boring day when I’m at work.

As a driver, my boss isn’t over my shoulder and I’m basically a professional tourist every single day. I have seen a lot and met a lot of people along the way and have loved driving ever since my first load. It’s extremely addictive.

Find out more about TAT resources

All TAT resources are free of charge, easily accessible and available in multiple languages.

You have the opportunity to be an everyday hero on the frontlines of this issue, like Arian Taylor. Join TAT in this important work and help recover victims and get pimps and traffickers arrested.

Enroll in TAT’s on-demand courses for transportation industry professionals to learn more about the crime of human trafficking and what you can do to help end it.

Training courses take 35 minutes or less, and you can enroll in a course as an individual or as an employee of a company or organization that has decided to TAT Train its drivers.

If you’ve already completed TAT Training but need a refresher course, TAT has a short, animated refresher training that reminds you of key information.

The TAT app is a free, user-friendly resource to be equipped with information about human trafficking in case you encounter it. It’s available for Apple and Android devices in English, Spanish and French.