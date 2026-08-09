Crash involving big rig destroys residential garage in Pennsylvania

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crashed into garages next to a Swatara Township home Wednesday morning, leaving the structure heavily damaged, according to a report from Fox 43 television.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 72 and Thompson Avenue in Lebanon County. Police said the tractor-trailer struck the garage after colliding with an SUV that did not stop at a stop sign.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. Although residents were home at the time of the crash, no one inside the house was injured, according to the Fox 43 report.

“He could have been in there, and he probably would have been dead because right where that truck is sitting is right where his workbench is,” homeowner Brianna Taylor told Fox 43 about her husband.

According to Bunker Hill Fire Company Chief Rick Kreitzer, this is the third time the same garage has been destroyed by a crash during his more than four decades with the department.

“This garage here, I think in my 41 years, this is at least the third time there’s been four accidents here we know of, but this is the 3rd time that the small garage has been wiped out,” Kreitzer told Fox 43.