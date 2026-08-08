TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Arizona police cite 5 CMVs as ‘left lane campers’

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Arizona police cite 5 CMVs as ‘left lane campers’
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Arizona police cite 5 CMVs as ‘left lane campers’
Arizona police cited five 'left lane campers' in an operation in I-10 on Wednesday. (Courtesy AZDPS)

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – Police in Arizona are cracking down on what it calls “left lane campers.”

According to a social media post, on August 5, a targeted traffic enforcement detail was conducted on Interstate 10 by the Arizona Highway Patrol (AZDPS) in the active construction zone between Phoenix and Tucson, where a widening project is currently underway.

During this operation, AZDPS said it took enforcement action against five commercial motor vehicles for violating the “commercial trucks – right lane only” requirement.

“Each CMV was observed traveling in the left lane for distances ranging from one and a half to over four miles,” AZDPS stated. “These violations caused noticeable traffic disruptions, slowing and bunching up traffic behind the CMVs, followed by unsafe speed accelerations once they moved back into the right lane. This kind of lane misuse directly impacts traffic flow and increases safety risks, especially in constrained construction zones.”

Additionally, AZDPS issued a reminder for all drivers.

“The left lane is for passing only,” the agency stated. “Commercial motor vehicles must remain in the right lane at all times within a construction zone when official signs are posted.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE