Arizona police cite 5 CMVs as ‘left lane campers’

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – Police in Arizona are cracking down on what it calls “left lane campers.”

According to a social media post, on August 5, a targeted traffic enforcement detail was conducted on Interstate 10 by the Arizona Highway Patrol (AZDPS) in the active construction zone between Phoenix and Tucson, where a widening project is currently underway.

During this operation, AZDPS said it took enforcement action against five commercial motor vehicles for violating the “commercial trucks – right lane only” requirement.

“Each CMV was observed traveling in the left lane for distances ranging from one and a half to over four miles,” AZDPS stated. “These violations caused noticeable traffic disruptions, slowing and bunching up traffic behind the CMVs, followed by unsafe speed accelerations once they moved back into the right lane. This kind of lane misuse directly impacts traffic flow and increases safety risks, especially in constrained construction zones.”

Additionally, AZDPS issued a reminder for all drivers.

“The left lane is for passing only,” the agency stated. “Commercial motor vehicles must remain in the right lane at all times within a construction zone when official signs are posted.”