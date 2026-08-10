Indiana police make more than 300 drunk driving arrests in July

The Enforcement Bureau of the Indiana State Police (ISP) oversees the traffic enforcement efforts of the Troopers assigned to the 14 State Police Districts throughout Indiana. Among their primary missions is helping to provide safe environments on our roadways for everyone.
ISP released its traffic enforcement numbers for the month of July.
ISP said, “As a result of strategic enforcement efforts, Troopers throughout Indiana documented the following statistics.”
- Traffic Stops – 34,886
- 15,727 traffic citations
- 27,596 traffic warnings
- 324 drunk driving arrests
- 1,294 criminal arrests (traffic related)
- 913 criminal arrests (non-traffic related)
- 1,529 seatbelt citations
- 211 distracted driving citations
ISP also released accident investigation numbers.
- Crashes Investigated – 1,327
- Personal injury crashes – 200
- Fatal crashes – 6
“The overall goal is to drive down the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities,” ISP stated. “It’s not about writing tickets; it’s about saving lives.”
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.