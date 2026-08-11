Trucker cited after rollover on New York Thruway

SOUTH NYACK, New York — Police in New York are investigating a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Thruway.

New York State Police (NYSP) stated in a release that at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Monday, State Police responded to a rollover crash on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound in South Nyack.

NYSP said its preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Mack tractor-trailer struck the South Broadway Bridge overpass, then overturned and struck a 2025 Toyota sedan that was parked on the right shoulder off the roadway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Pernell Harris, 50, of York, South Carolina. He was ticketed for an over-height vehicle. Police say the vehicle is registered to Eastern Express, Inc. of Indiana.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Nyack Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer reported no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.