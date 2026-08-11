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Trucker cited after rollover on New York Thruway

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Trucker cited after rollover on New York Thruway
A 2020 Mack tractor trailer struck the South Broadway Bridge overpass, then overturned and struck a 2025 Toyota sedan that was parked on the right shoulder off the roadway. (Courtesy NYSP)

SOUTH NYACK, New York — Police in New York are investigating a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Thruway.

New York State Police (NYSP) stated in a release that at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Monday, State Police responded to a rollover crash on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound in South Nyack.

NYSP said its preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Mack tractor-trailer struck the South Broadway Bridge overpass, then overturned and struck a 2025 Toyota sedan that was parked on the right shoulder off the roadway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Pernell Harris, 50, of York, South Carolina. He was ticketed for an over-height vehicle. Police say the vehicle is registered to Eastern Express, Inc. of Indiana.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Nyack Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer reported no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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