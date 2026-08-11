Log truck driver dies in New York crash

PALMYRA, New York — A trucker has died after a one-vehicle crash of his log truck in New York.

New York State Police (NYSP) stated in a press release that on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:49 p.m., troopers responded to State Route 21, south of Temple Road, in Palmyra for a reported one-vehicle fatal crash.

The investigation determined that a 74-year-old male was operating a 2023 Kenworth logging truck southbound on State Route 21 when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, overturned, and came to rest near a large boulder.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing the investigation.