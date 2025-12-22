National Wreaths Across America Day: Mission Success Thanks to Volunteers, Carriers and Drivers

Freedom isn’t free; yet, how easy it is to forget that as we hustle and bustle through our daily lives. But on December 13th this year, it was again the mission of Wreaths Across America to help us all remember, honor and teach.

It was National Wreaths Across America Day when over 5,500 national cemeteries saw over 3 million volunteers show up to distribute over 3 million wreaths on the headstones of those who served in the military for our country.

One of the most powerful events I’ve had the honor to attend, this was my second year to lay wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Vir., just outside of DC. It was a partly cloudy, chilly day, but folks showed up in droves on this stunning landscape where over 400,000 souls are buried.

Trucks with trailers full of wreaths numbered 69 at Arlington National Cemetery this year (over 325 carriers helped deliver just under 700 loads to cemeteries nationwide). They made their way into the Cemetery in a reverent caravan the day preceding and positioned themselves throughout the rolling hills, ready for the hands who would come to help.

Jason Westcoff of NFI felt it a privilege to bring his sixth delivery to Arlington National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America (WAA). His wife joined him, and he proudly bears the patches of all his years in service for WAA on his jacket sleeve and truck.

Early on Saturday, individuals, groups, and families showed up by the thousands and spread throughout the Cemetery, approaching trailers to receive a wreath, and then seeking an open headstone on which to place it and speak the name of the fallen out loud, thanking him/her for their service. For as long as a name is still spoken, it is never forgotten.

When hundreds of thousands of people show up to one spot, one might expect a raucous environment. But it was quite the opposite. Arlington National Cemetery demands decorum on such hallowed ground—a rightful respect for the regular inhabitants that is demanded of all visitors. While you could hear voices, see people milling around the many hills and valleys, and even families taking their annual photos, it was somber, still, and peaceful. No large video cameras are allowed; no interviews may take place; there weren’t drones in the air or helicopters buzzing about. This is not a garish, commercial event, but simply a coming together of people who share the desire to help WAA accomplish its mission.

The Birth of a Mission

That Wreaths Across America mission stemmed from a 12 year old boy’s first trip to Arlington National Cemetery. Morrill Worchester was so moved by the hundreds of thousands of graves there and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier that he never forgot it. The experience followed him through life and his successful career, and he knew that much of his good fortune had only been possible thanks to those who served and sacrificed for our country.

When Worchester Wreath found itself with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season in 1992, Worchester realized he had the opportunity to uniquely honor those veterans, and he arranged to have those wreaths placed at Arlington. This tradition continued quietly until 2005 when an image circulated on Facebook of snowy headstones adorned with wreaths, and the movement to recognize and support veterans in this way exploded.

The tradition now continues thanks to so many who make it happen—from companies and individuals who sponsor the wreaths to the millions of volunteers who direct the events and who lay the wreaths to the hundreds of carriers and even more truck drivers who volunteer to pick up the wreaths in Maine and deliver them to cemeteries nationwide.

Executive Director Karen Worcester said the following two times on the escort this year: “Wreaths Across America would not exist without the support from the nation’s trucking industry.”

It was the first year Brown Dog Carriers driver Steven Bouthillette participated by driving in a load of wreaths, but he set his sights on being a part of this day long before: “I’ve wanted to be a part of this event for a long time and was scheduled to deliver last year,” explains Bouthillette. “But circumstances came up that changed plans.

“Missing it wasn’t going to happen again though,” he jokes. “I reminded my dispatcher regularly all this year that I would make it to Arlington. And it truly is a privilege to be here this year.”

Schneider’s Patrice Cook drives a Ride of Pride truck for the Wisconsin-based carrier all year: one that is a rolling tribute to the military service of so many. And that includes herself. As an 88 Mike in the Army for nearly 24 years, Cook continued her driving career in her civilian life and has had the honor of bringing the truck and trailer to Arlington for four years.

“I’ve been so lucky to attend this event for a few years now, to meet so many great people in the organization and at the Cemetery,” explained Cook. “This is the best load I haul all year. When I tell drivers that and they doubt me, I just say, ‘Do it once, and you’ll see.’”

Cook shares a knowing smile. Then she added: “But what’s particularly special is that I get to drive this truck all year long.”







































Mark Your Calendars, Plan to Get Involved

Almost as quickly as the National Wreaths Across America Day wrapped up for 2025, eyes turned toward continuing the mission in 2026. This moving day takes a year of effort to be successful and that starts now. Until Dec 31, 2025, any wreath sponsored through a registered group will be matched by WAA. Double your sponsorship simply by acting on that donation now. You can find a group to support near you at: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/About/LocationAndGroupSearch

Many thanks to the hundreds of carriers and even more drivers who are vital to making National Wreaths Across America Day a success. The attention the event brings to the fallen, to veterans, and to active military members is well deserved.

As the organization states: “Our volunteers are the beating heart of the program and work year-round to share this important mission and inspire others to join.” The Mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Mission accomplished.

Volunteers, mark your calendars for December 19, 2026 at a participating cemetery near you. Carriers and drivers, become a member of the WAA “Honor Fleet.” Your support makes it all possible. https://youtu.be/LNAi4ZlVcm4

Find out all you need to know and more at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/