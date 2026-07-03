Darren Evans named 2026 North Carolina Driver of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FedEx is congratulating Darren Evans as the 2026 North Carolina Driver of the Year for the state truck driving championships.

“Darren represents the very best of our industry,” said Rick Starnes, a FedEx linehaul representative. “His dedication to safety, his leadership among fellow drivers and his service to the community make him an outstanding ambassador for Brad Benton Trucking, Inc., and truck drivers nationally.”

Evans is a driver for Brad Benton Trucking Inc., an independent business that contracts with FedEx to provide transportation services.

Driver of the Year Award

The Driver of the Year award recognizes individuals who exemplify the highest standards of safety, skill and service in the trucking industry. Evans’ career achievements with Bneton, as well as his leadership and dedication to others, have earned the respect of colleagues across North Carolina and throughout the nation’s freight transportation field.

Darren Evans

Based in Greensboro, NC, Evans has dedicated 45 years to the trucking profession and has spent nearly four decades providing services for independent transportation businesses contracting with FedEx. Since 1986 when Evans began providing services with Brad Benton Trucking Inc., he has accumulated more than 6 million accident-free miles – a milestone that reflects an unwavering commitment to safety and professionalism.

“We are proud to have Darren onboard with us as a driver,” said a representative from Brad Benton Trucking, Inc. “He is a safety leader, a great example to our other drivers, and always represents our team with distinction. Darren deserves to be named Driver of the Year for 2026.”

North Carolina Road Team Captain

In addition to his exceptional driving record, Evans has served as a North Carolina Road Team captain, acting as a safety ambassador across the state. In that role, he promoted safe driving practices, educated fellow drivers and helped elevate the standards of the profession. Evans is also a longtime participant in truck-driving championships, having competed since 2012. His continued involvement demonstrates a commitment to lifelong learning, professional development and excellence behind the wheel.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Evans is deeply involved in the Greensboro community. He is an active member of his church, where he often volunteers as the bus driver, providing safe and reliable transportation for neighbors.