CBP finds $3.7 million in cocaine in semi truck load manifested as cucumbers

PHARR, Texas — Another major drug seizure occurred at the Texas-Mexican border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Pharr International Bridge seized cocaine valued at $3,723,654 in a recent inspection of a semi truck.

The seizure occurred on June 24 at the Pharr International Bridge when CBP officers referred a commercial tractor-trailer hauling a shipment manifested as “cucumbers” for a secondary inspection. A canine inspection resulted in an alert, and a nonintrusive imaging system scan revealed anomalies in the trailer. Upon physical inspection, CBP officers discovered 112 packages containing a total of 126.5 kilograms (278.88 lbs.) of suspected cocaine hidden within the trailer.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $3,723,654.

“The threat of illicit narcotics is constant, but so is our vigilance. This interception is a powerful reminder that our CBP officers are on duty 24/7, employing every resource to detect and deter those who attempt to exploit our borders,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, tractor, and trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.