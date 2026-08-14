CBP seizes more than 6$00K in cocaine in 18-wheeler

PHARR, Texas — Authorities found cocaine in a big rig during a recent border inspection.

A media release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) states its officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $634,000 worth of alleged cocaine concealed in a commercial tractor-trailer.

“Our CBP officers continue to successfully use their skills and expertise to intercept another load of hard narcotics,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP said on August 7, its officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor-trailer traveling from Reynosa, Mexico.

CBP’s release stated that the vehicle was referred to secondary for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment.

“Nonintrusive inspection showed anomalies within the tractor,” CBP stated. “Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the extraction of 18 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 47.48 pounds (21.54 kg.) concealed within the vehicle.”

CBP Office of Field Operations seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security initiated a criminal investigation.