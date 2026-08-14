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New Mexico cops place 27 out of service during enforcement operation

By Bruce Guthrie -
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New Mexico cops place 27 out of service during enforcement operation
New Mexico State Police placed 20 vehicles and seven drivers out of service during a recent operation. (Courtesy NMSP)

Like many other state law enforcement agencies, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is conducting enforcement operations on its highways.

The agency’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau recently conducted a commercial vehicle enforcement operation in the Taos area.

NMSP issued an information release that its Strike Team Officers and Transportation Inspectors conducted saturation patrols and established a temporary inspection site along rural state roads, focusing on roadway safety and commercial vehicle compliance.

The results of the operation included:

153 commercial vehicle safety inspections
20 vehicles placed out of service
7 drivers placed out of service
62 commercial motor vehicle citations issued
58 moving violation citations
4 equipment citations
62 traffic enforcement inspections
100 commercial vehicles weighed
5 overweight commercial vehicles identified

“NMSP remains committed to keeping New Mexico’s roadways safe through proactive enforcement and ensuring commercial vehicles traveling our state meet required safety standards,” the release stated.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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