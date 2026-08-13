Truck Parking Club’s Brent Hutto joins TXTA board of directors

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Truck Parking Club CRO Brent Hutto is joining the board of directors of the Texas Trucking Association (TXTA).

Hutto also serves as chair of TXTA’s Truck Parking Committee.

Brent Hutto

“Every parking conversation in this industry eventually becomes a conversation about Texas,” Hutto said. “The freight is here, the drivers are here and the shortage is here. The Truck Parking Committee’s work is a testament to TXTA’s commitment to solving it. Serving on the board widens that work to the full set of issues facing trucking in Texas. That is a real responsibility to the carriers and drivers who count on this association, and I do not take it lightly.”

Hutto joined TPC in 2025 after more than two decades in freight technology and media, including his tenure as chief relationship officer at Truckstop and earlier leadership roles at Randall Reilly.

Texas Trucking Association

“TXTA is proud to welcome Brent Hutto to the board of directors and looks forward to the perspective and leadership he will bring to our association. Brent’s expertise in addressing one of our industry’s most pressing challenges—safe and accessible truck parking—will be a tremendous asset as we continue advancing the interests of Texas trucking,” said John D. Esparza, TXTA president and CEO.

Founded in 1932, TXTA is the unified voice of the trucking industry in Texas, representing hundreds of member companies from small family fleets to Fortune 500 carriers. Its board of directors oversees the management of the association’s business, approves its annual operating budget, and is charged with ensuring TXTA acts on behalf of both the public and the trucking industry.

“TXTA is one of the largest and most influential state trucking associations in the country, and we are proud that Brent has the opportunity to serve on its board,” said Evan Shelley, co-founder and CEO of TPC. “Texas is our largest market, and the parking shortage is felt there as acutely as anywhere. Brent has spent two decades earning the trust of fleets in this state. There is nobody better positioned to advocate for the interests of trucking as well as keep parking on the agenda.”

Texas is TPC’s largest market, with over 700 Property Member locations and nearly 14,000 spaces. Nationally, the company now has more than 6,200 locations in 50 states and is targeting 10,000 by the end of 2026.