Industry veteran Brent Hutto joins Truck Parking Club as CRO

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Truck Parking Club is celebrating Brent Hutto as the company’s new chief relationship officer.

“I am excited to join Truck Parking Club, which is moving quickly to help solve one of the most pressing challenges in trucking today,” Hutto said. “The truck parking crisis affects nearly every driver on the road, and Truck Parking Club is well-positioned to make a real difference.”

Highly Respected

According to a company press release, Hutto has been a cornerstone figure in the trucking industry for decades. He has held positions at Randall Reilly and Truckstop.

At Truckstop, Hutto built his career on developing solutions that make a real differences for truckers. His deep understanding of the industry and passion for solving its biggest challenges have driven him throughout his career. He remains a senior advisor to Truckstop, according to the release.

Truck Parking Club

At Truck Parking Club, Hutto will focus on tackling one of trucking’s most critical issues — the truck parking crisis.

“This is a huge moment for us,” said Reed Loustalot, CMO. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome someone of Brent’s caliber to our team. Our team has worked tirelessly to build trust with both our Trucker Members and Property Members. Having Brent join us is a testament to what we’ve built so far and a huge step toward where we’re heading. His deep industry relationships and decades of experience building solutions for truckers will be invaluable as we work to solve the parking crisis across America. We’re just getting started, and having Brent on board is going to help us move even faster toward our goal of making sure every trucker has access to safe, reliable parking when and where they need it.”