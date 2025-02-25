ACT Research: January Class 8 orders total 25.8k units

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 25.8k units in January, on still-healthy tractor orders and strong vocational demand, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

“Tractor orders totaled 18.4k units, down 11% y/y. It remains to be seen whether the decrease in orders this month will continue or was just a reversion after November and December highs,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst at ACT Research. “One month does not make a trend”

Vocational Order on the Rise

“Vocational truck orders rose 14% y/y, totaling 7.4k units in the seasonally weakest time of year for orders,” Vieth said. “With EPA’27 on the horizon, well supported end market, longer asset life cycles, and ~$2 trillion in stimulus continuing to be deployed, vocational truck buyers have both ability and willingness to get a head start on refreshing their fleet. Though, it’s worth nothing, the new administration has added greater uncertainty regarding the fate of EPA’27 and the remaining, unspent stimulus monies.”

Medium Duty

“Total Classes 5-7 orders decreased 26% y/y to 14.7k units,” Vieth said. “Medium duty orders have slowed in the past four months, as bloated inventories weigh on new orders.”