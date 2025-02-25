Prologis hits 10 million mile milestone in EV truck charging

TORRANCE, Calif. — Prologis Mobility’s charging infrastructure has now powered 10 million miles of travel for heavy-duty electric trucks.

According to a company press releases, this is equivalent to circling the Earth 400 times or making 20 round trips to the Moon. The milestone underscores the growing role of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) and the infrastructure required to support them as the logistics industry shifts toward electrification.

“Since March 2022, we’ve been helping customers achieve their sustainability and decarbonization goals with reliable, scalable charging solutions,” the company said. “That year we launched our first two major heavy-duty truck charging projects, working closely with our customer, Maersk’s Performance Team. Located in Commerce and Sante Fe Springs, Calif., together these projects total 4 megawatts (MWs) and can charge up to 38 trucks at a time.”

Denker Facility

In 2024, Prologis opened its Denker facility in Torrance, Calif. The project is North America’s largest heavy-duty EV charging hub powered by a microgrid and built in five months. Denker’s microgrid combines renewable energy and battery storage to power up to 96 trucks at once and helps support the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, which account for roughly a third of all U.S. container imports.

The company has additional EV charging projects across the U.S. including Texas, New Jersey, Illinois and Wisconsin. Globally, Prologis Mobility spans five countries.

Flexible Charging Solutions for Fleets

“We’re working closely with companies that are moving fleets to renewable fuels,” the company said. “It can’t happen overnight – it takes planning, investment and foresight. And customers’ needs vary, which is we offer a variety of EV charging solutions.”

Mobility Hubs : Strategically located zero-emissions charging stations without the costs of building private operations that provide high-capacity infrastructure near major logistics corridors to ensure convenience and efficiency for fleet operators.

: Strategically located zero-emissions charging stations without the costs of building private operations that provide high-capacity infrastructure near major logistics corridors to ensure convenience and efficiency for fleet operators. Depot Charging : Depot charging offers a reliable solution for fleets, including your warehouse’s light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Facilities like its Commerce and Santa Fe Springs projects are designed to ensure vehicles are ready to roll when the day begins. Depot charging supports operational efficiency by focusing on high-capacity infrastructure while keeping sustainability at the forefront.

: Depot charging offers a reliable solution for fleets, including your warehouse’s light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Facilities like its Commerce and Santa Fe Springs projects are designed to ensure vehicles are ready to roll when the day begins. Depot charging supports operational efficiency by focusing on high-capacity infrastructure while keeping sustainability at the forefront. Workplace Charging: Logistics facilities are not just warehouses but workplaces for thousands of employees. Prologis workplace charging solutions enable employees to charge their vehicles during shifts, encouraging community-wide EV adoption and enhancing employee satisfaction.

The Road Ahead: Zero-Emission Transportation and Sustainable

“By investing in scalable and sustainable solutions such as mobility hubs, depot charging and workplace charging, we are helping customers meet sustainability goals while preparing supply chains for what’s next,” the company said. “As demand for greener transportation grows, Prologis is working to build a cleaner, more efficient logistics network—one charge at a time.”