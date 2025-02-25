Truckstop, FTR: Spot rates rise modestly for all equipment types

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Although total broker-posted spot market rates in the Truckstop system rose only modestly during the week ending Feb. 21, the increase was the largest of the year so far.

According to FTR, the spot rate gains for dry van and refrigerated equipment, which were similar in scope, were the largest yet in 2025 and the first increases in six weeks. The increase in flatbed spot rates was essentially a repeat of the previous week. Load postings rose sharply even though the week included a federal holiday.

Total Spot Load Availability

Total load activity increased 11.3% – the strongest gain since the first week of the year when freight volume was rebounding from the holiday lull. Volume was more than 12% above the same 2024 week but around 26% below the five-year average for the week. Total truck postings ticked up 0.9%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of load postings to truck postings in the system – rose to its strongest level since the second week of this year.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted spot rate increased 2.6 cents after ticking up a half cent during the previous week. Rates were down 1.5% from the same 2024 week and were 8% below the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were up 2% y/y. During the current week (week 8), dry van and refrigerated spot rates have not moved consistently in recent years, but flatbed rates generally rise.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates increased 3.3 cents after falling 5 cents in the prior week. Rates were 0.5% below the same 2024 week and around 12% below the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were up more than 4% y/y. Dry van loads increased 8%. Volume was 0.6% below the same 2024 week and more than 43% below the five-year average.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates increased 3.5 cents after dropping more than 7 cents during the previous week. Rates were more than 1% below the same 2024 week and more than 13% below the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were up 2.5% y/y. Refrigerated loads rose 13%. Volume was close to 7% above the same 2024 week but 40% below the five-year average.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates increased 1.7 cents, which is only marginally smaller than the previous week’s gain. Rates, which were at their highest level since August, were more than 2% below the same 2024 week and 7% below the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were up about 1% y/y. Flatbed loads increased 13.3%. Volume was almost 19% above the same 2024 week but more than 16% below the five-year average.