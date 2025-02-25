Diesel prices tick up for the second week in a row.

After consecutive weeks of virtually no movement, the prce of diesel has risen slightly for the second straight week.

Diesel prices continued its moderate climb this week rising two cents per gallon as a national average.

The average rose from $3.677 to $3.697.

The larges increase came from the Gulf Coast Region climbing from $3.382 to $3.420 as well as the West Coast Region jumping from $4.316 to $4.358 as well as the West Coast less California Region’s rise from $3863 to $3.908. Califronia’s price also rose from $4.839 to $4.877.

Add in New England’s regional rise from $4021 to $4.043, and the rise in national average price is explained.

The reason for just a two-cent increase aa opposed to the four cents these regions show is that some regions actually fell a bit.

The Central Atlantic Region was one of those that experienced a decrease in price from $3.980 to $3.962. The Rocky Mountain Region also fell from $3.510 to $3.495.