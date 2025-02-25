TheTrucker.com
Business

Diesel prices tick up for the second week in a row.

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Diesel prices tick up for the second week in a row.
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel prices tick up for the second week in a row.
Diesel prices have risen slightly for the second week in a row.

After consecutive weeks of virtually no movement, the prce of diesel has risen slightly for the second straight week.

Diesel prices continued its moderate climb this week rising two cents per gallon as a national average.

The average rose from $3.677 to $3.697.

The larges increase came from the Gulf Coast Region climbing from $3.382 to $3.420 as well as the West Coast Region jumping from $4.316 to $4.358 as well as the West Coast less California Region’s rise from $3863 to $3.908. Califronia’s price also rose from $4.839 to $4.877.

Add in New England’s regional rise from $4021 to $4.043, and the rise in national average price is explained.

The reason for just a two-cent increase aa opposed to the four cents these regions show is that some regions actually fell a bit.

The Central Atlantic Region was one of those that experienced a decrease in price from $3.980 to $3.962. The Rocky Mountain Region also fell from $3.510 to $3.495.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE