FTR, Truckstop: Spot rates decline for all equipment types in Feb. 7 report

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Broker-posted spot market rates in the Truckstop system decreased week over week for all equipment types during the week ending Feb. 7.

“Data from Truckstop and FTR Transportation Intelligence for the week ended Feb. 7 showed decreases in broker-spot rates that generally were in line with seasonal expectations for all equipment types,” FTR said in a press release. “Dry van spot rates were at their lowest level since mid-November and refrigerated spot rates fell to their lowest level since April. Flatbed rates were more stable, however. Aside from the prior week, flatbed spot rates were the highest since late October. During the current week (week ending February 14), refrigerated spot rates almost always fall, while dry van and flatbed spot rates have been less consistent over time.”

Total market volume was up slightly year over year solely due to flatbed as dry van and refrigerated load postings have lagged comparable 2024 levels for most of the year so far. The modest increase in load postings coupled with a notable decrease in truck postings resulted in a Market Demand Index of 77.9, the highest level in three weeks.

Total Spot Load Availability

Total load activity increased 2.6% after rising 4% during the previous week. Volume was about 2% above the same 2024 week but about 30% below the five-year average for the week. The positive y/y comparison is due solely to flatbed as dry van and refrigerated volume has lagged prior-year levels significantly for most of the year so far. Total truck postings fell 9.4%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of load postings to truck postings in the system – rose to its highest level in three weeks.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted spot rate fell 2 cents after ticking up a tenth of a cent in the prior week. Rates, which have fallen in five of the last six weeks, were down 2.5% from the same 2024 week and about 8% below the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding a calculated surcharge were down a little more than 1% y/y. During the current week (week 6), refrigerated spot rates almost always fall while dry van and flatbed spot rates have been less consistent.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates decreased nearly 5 cents after falling about 9 cents in the previous week. Rates were more than 5% below the same 2024 week and almost 12% below the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were down nearly 5% y/y. Dry van loads decreased 11%. Volume was more than 21% below the same 2024 week and more than 43% below the five-year average.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates fell about 13 cents after dropping about 10 cents during the prior week. Rates were 5% below the same 2024 week and close to 12% below the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were down 4.5% y/y. Refrigerated loads dipped 0.2%. Volume was 13% below the same 2024 week and almost 42% below the five-year average.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates declined 1.5 cents after rising 4.5 cents in the previous week. Rates were 2.5% below the same 2024 week and more than 7% below the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were down more than 1% y/y. Flatbed loads rose 11.8%. Volume was more than 25% above the same 2024 week but close to 26% below the five-year average.