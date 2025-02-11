ATRI seeking insights on motor carrier hiring practices

WASHINGTON – The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is asking motor carriers to participate in a new survey examining hiring practices for truck drivers with prior criminal convictions.

“As the industry continues to seek out solutions to its various workforce challenges, there is a new emphasis on the possibilities of hiring truck drivers with criminal histories,” said Robyn Smith, director of driver Relations for May Trucking Company. “However, there is limited data on how to successfully integrate these individuals into motor carrier operations. “ATRI’s research will provide value insight to help the industry balance safety, compliance, and workforce development.”

Workforce Challenges

As the trucking industry tackles truck driver workforce challenges, ATRI’s Research Advisory Committee is prioritizing this study. Its aim is to explore underrepresented hiring pathways, including individuals with criminal histories. The survey examines motor carrier hiring practices, decision-making factors, and workforce reintegration strategies. Optional follow-up research interviews for further insights may also be available. All responses will remain strictly confidential.

Motor carriers are encouraged to participate in the survey by clicking here.