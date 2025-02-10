Jack Cooper shutting its doors in wake of losing Ford, GM contracts

In the wake of losing two key players, Ford Motor Company and GM, Jack Cooper is shutting down after nearly 100 years of service.

After contract negotiations talks with GM broke down on Friday, the decision was made to begin the process of winding down operations.

When Ford unexpectedly canceled its contract with Jack Cooper in January, the Teamsters’ Union vowed to fight,

Blame Game

Both Jack Cooper and GM have each pointed at the other for the demise.

“For the past several weeks Jack Cooper has negotiated in good faith with General Motors to agree on a continued business relationship,” said Sarah Amico, Jack Cooper’s executive chair. “Jack Cooper and General Motors have been in business together since 1928, and Jack Cooper has proudly won GM’s “Supplier of the Year” award three times in the last fifteen years. Nevertheless, on Thursday, February 6th, Jack Cooper learned that GM instructed its teams to stop providing vehicles to Jack Cooper for hauling.”

According to The Detroit Free Press, GM spokesman Kevin Kelly confirmed the work stoppage.

“We can confirm that Jack Cooper Transport management has informed us of their plans to unilaterally stop services to GM, effective immediately,” Kelly said. “In light of this material breach of their agreement and the ongoing and timely needs of GM’s business, we have no choice but to implement contingency plans with other providers. We do not anticipate any further disruptions to the delivery of our vehicles.”

Going Forward

According to KCTV5 in Kansas City, Mo., Amico commended the faithful employees of Jack Cooper in a letter sent to its workers.

“For nearly a century, Jack Cooper has set the standard in finished vehicle logistics,” Amico said in a letter to employees “We have been proudly Women-Owned, union and family-operated. We have won numerous industry awards, given back to the communities where we live and work, and proudly employed generations of employees across the country. Each of you has been a key part of that legacy, and your work is deeply appreciated.”

Teamsters Statement

“While Jack Cooper may be winding down its operations with Ford and GM, that does not mean the jobs of well-paid, union-protected Teamsters are leaving the industry,” a Teamsters spokesperson told KCTV5. “This is Teamster work.”

According to Teamsters, the work of union members will not end with the closure of Jack Cooper’s doors. Members will follow the work under the national contract, regardless of employer.

“The Teamsters will defend our work and our members in carhaul at all costs. No matter what contractor is working with companies like Ford and GM, Teamsters will ultimately be pulling the vehicles,” a union spokesperson said.