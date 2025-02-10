Platform Science acquires Trimble’s global transportation telematics business units

WESTMINSTER, Colo. and SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Platform Science is announcing the completion of its acquisition of Trimble’s global transportation telematics business units.

“Together with Trimble, we are dedicated to transforming the global transportation industry. This transaction marks a milestone in how we deliver unprecedented choice to fleets of all sizes,” said Jack Kennedy, co-founder, CEO, Platform Science. “Innovation drives everything we do. We are empowering the collective minds of developers to easily attack the massive inefficiencies that have plagued transportation across a critical mass of vehicles globally.”

The deal was first announced in September 2024 during the Trimble Insight Tech Conference in Las Vegas.

Business Expansion

As part of the transaction, Trimble becomes a shareholder in Platform Science’s expanded business. Trimble will also recieve a seat on Platform Science’s board of directors. Trimble is joining C.R. England, Cummins, Daimler Truck, PACCAR, Prologis, RyderVentures and Schneider as a strategic investor in Platform Science. The collaboration accelerates the future of transportation technology through the global expansion of Virtual Vehicle, Platform Science’s open, connected vehicle application platform developed in collaboration with leading OEMs.

Customers around the globe will soon be able to choose application solutions from Platform Science, Trimble and numerous partners in a growing catalog without changing hardware through Virtual Vehicle’s expansion. Virtual Vehicle offers fleets access to a wide range of telematics, driver and fleet management software through OEM vehicle architecture or aftermarket hardware for non-compatible vehicles, creating a uniform experience for users and developers and ensuring ease-of-use regardless of vehicle or hardware type.

Moving Forward

“As we move forward combining Trimble’s global telematics business units with Platform Science, our commitment to serving our customers has never been stronger,” said Rob Painter, president, CEO of Trimble. “This transaction creates opportunities for Trimble to further connect people, data, workflows and ecosystems across the global transportation lifecycle — from planning and procurement to execution and delivery.”

According to a joint press release, the transaction is expected to further strengthen and accelerate Trimble’s Connect and Scale strategy. It will be providing additional focus on priority growth areas for Trimble. Those areas include Enterprise, Maps, Vusion and Transporeon business units, which are not included in the transaction and will remain part of Trimble’s Transportation & Logistics segment.