Platform Science acquires Trimble’s global transportation telematics

WESTMINSTER, Colo. and SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Trimble and Platform Science have announced a partnership through a definitive agreement for Platform Science to acquire Trimble’s global transportation telematics business units.

“We believe combining our global transportation telematics portfolio with Platform Science’s will further advance fleet mobility and provide our customers with a broader portfolio of solutions to solve industry problems,” said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble. “Increased collaboration between the new Platform Science business and Trimble’s remaining transportation businesses will enhance our ability to provide positive outcomes for our global customers of commercial mapping, transportation management, freight procurement and visibility solutions. This deal will result in significant synergies along with tremendous opportunities for employees to continue to grow in a more-competitive business.”

According to a joint press release, as part of the agreement, Trimble will become a shareholder in Platform Science’s expanded business. The proposed transaction aims to enhance driver experience, fleet safety, efficiency and compliance by combining two cutting-edge in-cab commercial vehicle ecosystems, which will give customers access to more applications and offerings.

Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Trimble’s global transportation telematics customers will continue to receive benefits of Trimble solutions, with the added flexibility of the Virtual Vehicle platform from Platform Science. Virtual Vehicle-enabled fleets will receive access to the Virtual Vehicle Marketplace, offering hundreds of new and expanded applications, software and solution providers focused on innovating and improving drivers’ quality of life and fleet performance. Platform Science customers will enjoy the added choice of Trimble’s remaining portfolio of transportation solutions which will be available on the Virtual Vehicle platform, according to the release.