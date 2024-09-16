ATA celebrates drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Washington – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is celebrating the start of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW), an annual celebration recognizing the nation’s more than 3.5 million professional truck drivers.

“The conveniences of modern life have instilled a quiet confidence in every American that we can effortlessly get what we want, precisely when we want it,” said Chris Spear, American Trucking Associations President and CEO. “But that reality is only possible thanks to the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of America’s professional truck drivers. Our country’s reliance on truck drivers is absolute, and our appreciation for them must be as well.”

According to an ATA press release, NTDAW, which is being held Sept. 15-21, is a nationwide opportunity to formally recognize professional truck drivers’ efforts. State trucking associations, industry suppliers and motor carriers of all sizes are set to host appreciation events for the men and women who safely deliver more than 70% of the country’s total freight tonnage. This year, ATA will be airing in-stadium ads at college football stadiums across the country, directly reaching an estimated 300,000 fans at 12 games in California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

In addition, ATA is bringing Interstate One – a tractor-trailer equipped with a mobile classroom for public education – to Capitol Hill, where professional truck drivers from America’s Road Team will meet with Members of Congress and their staffs to discuss the essential role that trucking plays in our economy. Legislators and staff will have the chance to test their driving skills in friendly competition on Interstate One’s simulator.

“From coast to coast, we are celebrating America’s professional truck drivers for their unwavering dedication and unparalleled commitment to keeping our roads safe and delivering our goods on time,” said Andrew Boyle, ATA Chairman and co-president of Boyle Transportation. “I invite everyone to join me in thanking these men and women for the essential jobs they do.”

ATA encourages the trucking industry to engage their local communities in this week’s salute to truck drivers. Elected officials, business leaders, members of the media and students can all benefit from a better understanding of the important work that highly trained truck drivers do in safely delivering our nation’s most critical goods like food, medicine and clothing. Highway safety is dramatically improved when the motoring public accommodates truck drivers by providing plenty of space to maneuver, staying out of truck blind spots, and avoiding distractions, according to the release.

The official NTDAW website has a collection of resources to enhance driver appreciation events, and the content provided by ATA enables passionate industry professionals to engage their communities in this important week. These resources improve the image of the professional truck driver and demonstrate public support for the challenging work that drivers do each day.

This year’s NTDAW events are made possible by sponsors including: ACT 1, the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry, Intact Insurance, Tenstreet and Geotab.