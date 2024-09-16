TheTrucker.com
CSX train crashes into tractor-trailer hauling M109 Howitzer

By Dana Guthrie -
A CSX train crashes into a tractor-trailer hauling a M109 Howitzer after the truck became stuck on the tracks.

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a crash between a train and a tractor-trailer that was hauling a military vehicle on Thursday.

The Goose Creek Police Department said officers were called that afternoon about a truck being struck by a CSX train on Liberty Hall Road.

“We are currently working a train versus an 18 wheeler accident at Liberty Hall and 52,” the department said in a social media post. “Fortunately, there are no injuries, however due to the extensive damage, the intersections at both Liberty Hall and at Redbank Road are closed and will be for several hours.”

The freight train, operated by CSX, a Florida-based locomotive supplies company, struck the trailer in Goose Creek, a city about 20 miles north of Charleston, around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, CSX said on Friday. The trailer was transporting a U.S. Army M109 Howitzer, according to Reuters.

Witnesses said the tractor-trailer got stuck on the railroad tracks and was unable to get out of the way of the oncoming train. No injuries were reported, and passenger service was not impacted, CSX said. Witnesses also described the crash as being “like a bomb going off,” Reuters reported.

A spokesperson for CSX trains said the company appreciates the quick response of police and fire crews.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation with no injuries reported.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

