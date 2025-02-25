Volvo Trucks to unveil all-new Volvo VNR at TMC annual meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Volvo Trucks North America will redefine the meaning of “Opening Act” when they unveil the all-new Volvo VNR in the Music City as part of the Technology & Maintenance Council’s (TMC) 2025 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition taking place March 10-13 in Nashville, Tenn.

“We are excited to unveil the all-new Volvo VNR at TMC,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “This truck embodies our dedication to providing solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers. With its unmatched versatility, advanced safety features, superior connectivity, and enhanced fuel efficiency, the Volvo VNR is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation.”

According to a company press release, this premier event offers a unique platform for fleet professionals to explore the latest innovations in the trucking industry.

“With the anticipated launch of the all-new Volvo VNR taking place immediately following the exhibition hall opening, Volvo Trucks will showcase its continued dedication to elevating the standard for safety, driver productivity, fuel efficiency, uptime and connectivity, enabling fleets to ‘Own the Day’ in ways they never thought possible, with Volvo’s most versatile truck ever built,” the company said.

All-New Volvo VNR

The unveiling of the all-new Volvo VNR will take place at the Volvo Trucks press conference in booth #901 and will be live streamed at volvotrucks.us . Hosted by Magnus Koeck, vice president of strategy, marketing, and brand management, the press conference will feature key insights from Volvo Trucks North America president, Peter Voorhoeve, and Magnus Gustafson, vice president of connected services. The event will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the all-new Volvo VNR and the latest advancements in connectivity and AI-driven preventative maintenance contracts.

Attendees are invited to visit the Volvo Trucks booth to “experience firsthand the innovative features of the all-new Volvo VNR, a truck designed to set new standards for maneuverability and connectivity for regional and local haul fleets”, according to the release. Volvo Trucks’ booth will also feature the premier long-haul truck, the all-new Volvo VNL 860 high-roof sleeper.

Packaging Approach

“Volvo Trucks North America changed the game not only with the all-new Volvo VNR and all-new Volvo VNL, but also with the launch of the state-of-the-art Volvo Configurator tool, an interactive online platform that empowers customers to build their ideal truck utilizing Volvo’s industry-first packaging offering,” the company said. “This innovative tool is designed to streamline the spec’ing process for both customers and dealers, making it easier than ever to customize and visualize different trim levels and cab options. Comprehensive packaging selections include interior and exterior trim levels, safety, powertrain, technology, and amenities. Certified Volvo dealers will leverage the Connected Vehicle Analytics tool to help customers select the optimal powertrain package, enhancing fuel efficiency and operational performance.”

According to the release, the industry-first packaging approach provides unprecedented value by simplifying the configuration and ordering process, ensuring that each truck is tailored to meet the unique needs of its operator. Volvo Trucks dealers work in a consultative approach, carefully crafting packages with complementary features to enhance driver and operational efficiency.

Additional news will be announced at the Volvo Trucks’ press conference on Monday, March 10 at 6:30pm CST in the Volvo Trucks booth (#901) at TMC. In addition to the press conference, Volvo Trucks will host in-depth, one-on-one interviews with product experts.

Subject matter experts will also be available at TMC to guide visitors through the configurator tool as well as the Volvo Connect portal, demonstrating how these tools can assist fleet managers in making informed decisions aligned with their specific requirements and operational goals.