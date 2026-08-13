Illinois State Police offer precautionary tips when sharing road with oversized turbine loads

According to the Illinois State Police (ISP), there may be some unusual sights along Illinois highways in the near future.

According to a media release from the ISP, motorists may notice an increase in oversized loads transporting 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬 across Illinois, including frequent travel along 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝟏𝟑𝟔 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐈-𝟏𝟓𝟓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈-𝟓𝟓, before continuing to destinations throughout the state.

ISP offered some tips on what to do if a motorist encountered one of these loads.

These loads require extra space and patience to travel safely. If you encounter one:

• 𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞. Maintain extra following distance and stay out of large blind spots.

• 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬. Oversized loads may use multiple lanes during turns, exits, and merges.

• 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲. Only pass when it’s safe and legal, and don’t merge back too soon.

• 𝐀𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬. Never brake hard, make abrupt lane changes, or squeeze between the load and another vehicle.

• 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬. Follow directions from pilot cars and be prepared for temporary slowdowns or brief stops.

• 𝐁𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭. These loads travel below the posted speed limit for safety.

• 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭. Wind turbine blades may extend well beyond the trailer and can shift slightly on uneven roadways.

• 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. Oversized loads cannot stop or maneuver as quickly as other vehicles.

By giving these loads the space they need, you’re helping keep everyone on Illinois roadways safe