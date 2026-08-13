Arizona police place 3 out of service after parking, logbook issues

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Arizona Highway Patrol (AZDPS) cited a few truckers who disobeyed signage prohibiting parking.

AZDPS posted on social media that on July 31, 2026, Highway Patrol State Troopers found three commercial drivers who ignored more than six posted “No Parking” signs and parked on State Highway 202 and Elliot Road regardless.

But it was not just the disobedience of “No parking” signs that got all three in even more trouble.

Troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit say they contacted the drivers and discovered that all three had false logbooks. Citations were issued, and the drivers were placed out of service.

“Ignoring posted traffic signs and falsifying logbooks puts everyone at risk,” AZDPS stated. “Please follow all roadway signage and maintain accurate records to keep Arizona’s roads safe.”