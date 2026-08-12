DAT: Contract van and reefer rates make record June-to-July gains

PORTLAND, Ore. — Contract rates for dry van and refrigerated truckload freight posted their largest June-to-July increases on record, according to DAT Freight & Analytics.

“The average contract linehaul rate, which excludes a fuel surcharge, increased 13 cents per mile for van freight and 9 cents per mile for refrigerated (“reefer”) freight,” DAT said. “Rates climbed even as freight volumes declined across all three equipment types, highlighting the growing influence of available capacity on pricing.”

DAT Truckload Volume Index

The DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI), which measures loads moved during the month, declined from June.

Dry van TVI: 252, down 6% month over month and 3% year over year.

Reefer TVI: 181, down 5% month over month and 13% year over year.

Flatbed TVI: 291, down 8% month over month and 7% year over year.

Freight volumes typically decline in July following seasonal activity in June. However, the June-to-July decrease in reefer volume was the steepest in six years, and the 13% year-over-year decline was the largest among the three equipment types.

Contract Rates Rise Across All Equipment Types

Contract rates are negotiated prices paid by shippers to asset-based carriers and freight brokers. Including fuel surcharges, national average contract rates increased across all three equipment types in July.

Dry van: $3.01 per mile, up 12 cents from June.

Reefer: $3.29 per mile, up 7 cents.

Flatbed: $3.83 per mile, up 3 cents

Excluding fuel, the average contract van linehaul rate increased 13 cents to $2.39 per mile. The reefer rate rose 9 cents to $2.62, while the flatbed rate increased 4 cents to $3.09.

Spot Rates Remain Elevated

Spot rates, paid by freight brokers to carriers on a per-transaction basis, were mixed in July. Van and reefer rates moved higher despite declining volumes, while the flatbed rate retreated from its all-time high in June.

Spot van rate: $3.01 per mile, up 1 cent from June.

Spot reefer rate: $3.42 per mile, up 3 cents.

Spot flatbed rate: $3.64 per mile, down 5 cents.

Linehaul rates were $2.39 per mile for van freight, up 2 cents; $2.75 for reefer, up 5 cents; and $2.90 for flatbed, down 4 cents.

Compared with July 2025, average spot linehaul rates were 76 cents higher for van freight, 79 cents higher for reefer freight and 86 cents higher for flatbed freight. Contract linehaul rates were 37 cents higher for van freight, 30 cents higher for reefer freight and 49 cents higher for flatbed freight. The year-over-year comparisons are against a relatively weak July 2025, when spot linehaul rates were only 3 to 8 cents higher than a year earlier, and contract linehaul rates were essentially unchanged.

Van Spot and Contract Rates Reach Parity

National average van spot and contract linehaul rates were both $2.39 per mile in July. With fuel included, both averaged $3.01 per mile.

The reefer spot linehaul rate was 13 cents higher than the contract rate, though the gap narrowed from 17 cents in June as contract pricing rose faster. The flatbed contract linehaul rate was 19 cents higher than the spot rate, compared with an 11-cent difference in June.

“Spot rates moving ahead of contract rates have historically signaled a tightening market, but we haven’t seen a capacity-driven market quite like this one,” said Dean Croke, DAT industry analyst. “Van spot and contract rates reached parity in July even as volumes declined, while van and reefer contract rates posted record June-to-July gains. When rates rise this quickly as volumes fall, it indicates that available capacity is exerting greater influence on pricing.”

Fuel Surcharges Edge Lower for Now

Average fuel surcharges declined 1 to 2 cents per mile from June to July, averaging 62 cents for van freight, 67 cents for reefer freight and 74 cents for flatbed freight. Compared with July 2025, fuel surcharges were 20 to 23 cents per mile higher.