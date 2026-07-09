DAT: Spot truckload rates jumped in June, outpacing freight volumes

PORTLAND, Ore. — Truckload rates climbed faster than freight volumes last month, a disparity that points to tighter truck capacity rather than stronger freight demand, according to DAT Freight & Analytics.

The DAT Truckload Volume Index

The DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI), which measures loads moved during the month, rose across all three equipment types compared to May.

Dry van TVI: 262, up 11% from May but roughly flat compared to June 2025.

Refrigerated TVI: 184, up 5% from May but down 8% from June 2025.

Flatbed TVI: 308, up 12% from May but down 4% from June 2025.

The national average van truckload spot rate exceeded the contract rate in June for the first time since February 2022, and overall rate growth far exceeded volume growth last month. Spot linehaul rates increased at least 39% year over year across all three equipment types, while volumes were flat to lower. Capacity has continued to tighten amid regulatory changes and immigration enforcement, reducing the supply of qualified truck drivers.

Spot Rates Climb Faster Than Volumes

Dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed spot rates all increased in June, with flatbed spot rates hitting a new all-time high. The gains came even as freight volumes rose more modestly, reinforcing signs of capacity tightening.

Spot van rate: $3.00 per mile, up 11 cents from May.

Spot reefer rate: $3.39 per mile, up 4 cents from May.

Spot flatbed rate: $3.69 per mile, up 4 cents from May to an all-time high.

Linehaul Rates

Linehaul rates, which remove an amount equal to an average fuel surcharge, increased substantially.

Van linehaul rate: $2.37 per mile, up 21 cents from May.

Reefer linehaul rate: $2.70 per mile, up 14 cents from May.

Flatbed linehaul rate: $2.94 per mile, up 16 cents from May to an all-time high.

Year over year, the national average van linehaul rate was up 74 cents in June, reefer was up 76 cents, and flatbed was up 84 cents. Rates increased 45% for van freight, 39% for refrigerated, and 40% for flatbed, the largest year-over-year percentage increases in linehaul rates since June 2021 for vans and since July 2021 for reefers and flatbeds.

Contract Rates Lag Spot

National average contract rates were mixed in June. All-in pricing slipped for van and refrigerated freight as lower fuel surcharges offset gains in linehaul rates, while flatbed edged higher:

Contract van rate: $2.89 per mile, down 3 cents from May.

Contract reefer rate: $3.22 per mile, down 6 cents from May.

Contract flatbed rate: $3.80 per mile, up 3 cents from May.

The national average contract linehaul rate increased across all three equipment types: van rose 7 cents to $2.26 per mile, reefer increased 4 cents to $2.53, and flatbed climbed 15 cents to $3.05.

Year over year, the national average contract rate was up 49 cents for van freight, 48 cents for reefer, and 71 cents for flatbed.

Spot-Contract Gap Widens

The national average van spot rate moved above contract for the first time since February 2022, and the reefer spot-contract gap widened to 17 cents from 7 cents in May. Flatbed remains the exception, with contract linehaul rates still above spot. That spread has closed to 11 cents in June from 52 cents a year ago.

“The difference between spot and contract rates has narrowed steadily for more than a year, and carriers are gaining pricing power across the board,” said Dean Croke, DAT industry analyst. “Van spot beating contract for the first time in four years, and flatbed hitting an all-time high in the same month, shows real capacity pressure. If demand were driving this, volumes would be climbing too, and they’re not.”