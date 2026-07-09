Unlicensed immigrant truck driver facing charges after Indiana crash

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — An unlicensed immigrant driver behind the wheel of a semi truck is facing charges after a crash in Indiana on Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Jasper County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the crash occurred Wednesday at approximately 10:30 a.m.

That is when JCSO began receiving numerous 911 calls regarding a multi-vehicle accident at State Road 10 and County Road 1200 West in DeMotte, Ind.

JCSO stated in its release that its preliminary investigation showed that 57-year-old Kimberly Bansley or Portage, Ind., was operating a 2003 Buick Le Sabre southbound on County Road 1200 West crossing State Road 10 and 73-year-old Paul Trapp of Cape Coral, Florida was operating a semi-tractor and trailer northbound on County 1200 West. and turning eastbound on State Road 10.

As both vehicles were entering the intersection, 38-year-old Emmanuel Lopez Tlacomulco of East Chicago, Ill., was operating a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on State Road 10 and disregarded the red light and collided with the silver Buick being operated by Bansley and shoved it into the tractor-trailer being operated by Trapp.

Bansley and Trapp sustained significant injuries Bansley’s three-year-old grandchild also sustained significant injuries.

Bansley and her grandchild were airlifted to separate hospitals while Trapp was transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

Emmanuel Lopez, who was medically cleared, was found to not have any sort of a driver’s license.

Emmanuel Lopez was placed under arrest, pending criminal charges.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also placed a hold on Emmanuel due to his undocumented immigrant status.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.