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Arkansas woman injured in crash with semi truck in Missouri

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Arkansas woman injured in crash with semi truck in Missouri
An Arkansas woman suffered minor injuries in a crash with a semi truck.

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. — An Arkansas woman suffered minor injuries in a crash with a Mack semi truck in Missouri.

According to a crash summary from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the crash occurred at approximately 2:25 a.m. Thursday morning.

That is when a woman driving a 2020 Nissan Rogue crossed the center of the road way on Highway 63 north of Thayer, Mo. striking a 2026 Mack Pinnacle.

The 43-year-old driver of the Nissan from Paragould, Ark. was transported to a West Plains, Mo., hospital by ambulance.

The semi truck was driven from the scene, and no indication was given in the crash report if the driver, who was a 51-year-old man from Southside, Ark. was injured.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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