Price takes over Georgia Ports President post

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Kevin Price has officially stepped into his position as President of the Georgia Ports Authority on July 1, 2026.

“I’m excited for our employees and all our stakeholders because Kevin is the perfect candidate to take GPA and our Team to the next level,” said CEO Griff Lynch.

GPA announced Price as the new President on February 10, 2026.

According to a release issued on Thursday morning, GPA’s transition plan calls for Price to take on the President and CEO role on August 1, 2027, when Lynch will retire after a 38-year maritime career, including 15 years with Georgia Ports Authority.

“I look forward to building on GPA’s incredible momentum and working closely with the GPA Team, customers and business partners to keep raising the bar on our performance,” Price said.

“Kevin understands that Georgia Ports has built its success through long-term decisions, investments and operational excellence that are an economic engine for the Peach State and the Southeast region,” added GPA Board Chairman Alec Poitevint. “The Board is confident Kevin’s collaborative leadership and customer focus will keep Georgia Ports at the forefront of innovation and growth in our industry.”

Price brings more than 30 years’ operations experience to Georgia Ports. He served as President of Gateway Terminals in Savannah from 2021 until joining GPA, with prior experience as Chief Operating Officer of Virginia International Terminals, along with multiple leadership roles in the port terminal industry. He has served on numerous boards and committees during his career and is a graduate of The Executive Program at Darden School of Business, University of Virginia.