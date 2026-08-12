NMFTA research finds Bendix EC80 safety recalls also address critical cybersecurity vulnerabilities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The National Motor Freight Traffic Association Inc. (NMFTA) is releasing new cybersecurity research confirming that multiple Bendix EC80 safety recalls also remediate exploitable cybersecurity vulnerabilities affecting heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

The findings come following presentations at Black Hat USA 2026, DEF CON 34 and VehicleSec ‘26,

Building on research first published in December 2025, NMFTA’s latest analysis concludes that safety recalls 24V780000, 24V818000, 24V915000, 25E073000, 25E077000 and 25E078000 update EC80 firmware to address vulnerabilities that could be exploited wirelessly through J2497/PLC4TRUCKS signal injection (CVE-2022-26131) and, in some cases, through trailer-connected telematics systems.

When exploited, these vulnerabilities have potential safety implications, making timely remediation essential.

“The recall action is a commendable effort; it is really impressive how quickly the safety-impacting issue was identified and a remediation released,” said Ben Gardiner, senior cybersecurity research engineer for NMFTA. “But the security impact of the changes should be communicated so that fleets can perform their own risk calculations.”

Trailer-Connected Technologies

NMFTA’s research further demonstrates the cybersecurity considerations associated with trailer-connected technologies.

“This work now makes it 100% clear that there are definitely safety impacts on tractors via J2497,” Gardiner said. “Fleets should carefully consider the cybersecurity of any trailer-connected telematics devices they deploy.”

Access the research here. To learn more about Gardiner’s sessions, visit Black Hat USA 2026, DEF CON 34, and VehicleSec ‘26.