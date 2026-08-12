Texas woman dies in Louisiana crash involving 2 big rigs

SCOTT, La. – One person is dead in Louisiana after a three-vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers.

The Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated the crash occurred on Monday just before noon.

Troopers began investigating the three-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 93 near Rue Scholastique Road.

Police say the crash ultimately claimed the life of 51-year-old Michelle Yzquierdo of Baytown, Texas.

LSP said the preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Yzquierdo, was turning left from Rue Scholastique onto LA 93. At the same time, a 2025 Kenworth hauling a flatbed trailer was traveling south on LA 93.

The Chrysler entered the path of the Kenworth and was struck on its passenger side. The impact caused the Chrysler to rotate in the roadway, and it was subsequently struck on its passenger side again by a 1993 Peterbilt hauling a trailer loaded with sand that was traveling north on LA 93.

Yzquierdo sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Kenworth was not injured. The driver of the Peterbilt sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

LSP said all drivers involved were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Although impairment is not suspected, the driver of the Kenworth voluntarily provided a breath sample, which showed no alcohol detected. A routine toxicology sample was collected from the driver of the Peterbilt and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.