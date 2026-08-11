Packing for the road: Being prepared is always a good thing

What to pack for the next road trip often differs from driver to driver and can depend on the characteristics of the job itself. A local driver who expects to be home the same day might not even pack a lunch, while another who is looking to be on the road for two weeks or longer might bring along a wardrobe and other items. Some drivers overpack, while others invariably find they need items they didn’t bring along. Packing is one way to prepare for whatever happens on the road.

Packing is not just about the wardrobe

Many drivers bring along a tool kit of some sort, even if it contains just a few tools. Screwdrivers, both straight and Phillips head, are a must. So are pliers and something to cut and strip wires. A hammer is helpful, along with a crowbar. These few tools can be essential to repair a light, pull a nail from the trailer floor, and more. A small toolbox or bag doesn’t take up much room and can mean the difference between making a quick roadside repair and waiting for a service truck. A fuel filter wrench can get you moving when the weather is at its worst and the truck won’t run.

Trucks need a variety of fluids to operate. It’s always a good idea to pack an extra supply of oil and antifreeze, just in case. Modern vehicles have sensors that shut down the engine when these fluids get too low. Windshield washer fluid gets used up quickly at certain times, so an extra gallon can help you see safely.

You can never be too comfortable

When it comes to personal comfort, weather isn’t much of a factor inside the heated / air conditioned cab. Being prepared for weather extremes, however, is thinking ahead. You could be exposed to deadly cold temperatures, for example, while trying to perform a repair or assist other motorists or accident victims. You could have to walk somewhere for help or safety. Even if you stay with your truck, if it isn’t running, you won’t have heat or air conditioning for long. It’s best to bring along a jacket or coat, gloves and a warm hat, even if they’re in a bag in the sidebox. In summer, a hat offers shade.

Sunglasses are helpful year-round. Often considered a summertime necessity, sunglasses are helpful in winter, too. When the sun is at a low angle, reflecting off of fields of snow, the glare can be blinding. A quality pair of sunglasses can make a big difference.

While many drivers prefer sandals or open-toed footwear, it doesn’t offer much protection when out of the cab. A sturdy pair of work boots is smart, even if they’re for emergencies only. Walking or working in snow, mud or other conditions requires something more substantial than flip-flops or shower shoes.

Clothing is another area where it’s easier to dress for the controlled climate of the cab but necessary to be prepared for the weather outside. You may be comfortable driving in shorts and a tee-shirt, but jeans and long-sleeve work shirts offer more protection while performing pre-trip inspections or working on the dock. Each driver must decide for themself what image to convey to customers, law enforcement officials and others encountered during the trip, but those who dress neatly are often more confident about their appearance.

Most drivers try to pack enough clothes to last until they get home or at least until they get an opportunity to wash them. Many truck stops have laundry facilities; however, they can already be in use when you need them and can be costly to use. It’s always a good idea to pack extra tee-shirts, socks and underwear. If there’s an oil or antifreeze leak on the truck, clothes can get messy in a hurry.

How about a snack?

Food and beverages can vary widely between drivers, often depending on length of route and the equipment installed in the truck. While some drivers depend on restaurants and C-stores for their sustenance while on the road, the cost can take up a substantial portion of each day’s pay, and the food choices are often far from healthy. It is better, and better for you, to purchase food in advance and prepare your own meals. Many trucks are equipped with refrigerators and microwave ovens, making meal prep fast and easy.

If you’re not a cook, the frozen-food aisles of most grocery stores have tons of prepared meal options that can be ready in minutes in the microwave. A side of fresh fruits or vegetables is a good idea, too. There are other options for cooking as well, such as cooking devices that plug into a 12-volt outlet or operate using butane or another gas. With a little planning, meals can be prepared in advance and ready to eat when you are.

When it comes to beverages, most people don’t drink enough water, and that’s certainly true of drivers. Working in the heat causes sweat, of course, but dehydration can occur while you’re just driving down the road. Cold air doesn’t hold as much moisture as warm, so the cool, conditioned air in your cab can dry out your skin and your lungs. Drinking water replenishes the loss. All sorts of flavorings are available, with some even packaged in amounts designed to flavor one bottle.

Sugary soft drinks are popular, but they add lots of empty calories to your diet and should be enjoyed on an occasional basis rather than continuously. Most sodas are simply carbonated sugar water with some flavoring. Energy drinks are popular, too, but don’t overdo. Some contain more caffeine than a cup of coffee. Too much can cause heart issues, including heart attacks.

Every driver’s experience is different and each person comes with different eating habits. When starting a new job, it never hurts to ask drivers at your new workplace what they carry along. Preparing for your time on the road by bringing all you might need is the first step to getting home safely and on time