Big rig rolls through backyards in Oklahoma City, hits house

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A scary incident in Oklahoma City could have been worse after a big rig traveled through backyards in a neighborhood and crashed into a house on Monday morning.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department stated in a social media post that at approximately 10:05 a.m., crews responded to NW Expressway and N. Libby after a semi truck crashed into a home.

The fire department said the semi was traveling westbound on NW Expressway when it crossed the eastbound lanes, traveled through several backyards and crashed into a home just south of the Expressway.

Three people were reportedly inside the home at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters extricated the driver, who was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The fire department reported that four backyards were damaged, including a chicken coop.

“Unfortunately, approximately 8–10 chickens died, while only a few survived,” the post stated. “The semi also struck a gas meter. Gas and power were shut off, and surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.”