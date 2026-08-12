NYSP operation finds more than 900 CMV violations

A New York State Police (NYSP) troop participated in the “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign at the end of July along the New York State Thruway.

“The initiative’s goal is to reduce bridge and overpass strikes involving commercial motor vehicles through education and targeted enforcement,” an NYSP press release stated.

During the initiative, Troop T’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit conducted operations throughout the state, with 348 commercial vehicle inspections. Of those, NYSP said 126 vehicles were immediately taken out of service for safety-related violations.

A total of 966 violations were issued, including five for over-height vehicles, with 189 uniform traffic tickets for speeding, lack of seatbelt/restraints, cell phone use, registration and license issues, and other violations.

“Over the last five years, more than 375 bridge strikes were recorded on the Thruway system, and just this week, bridge hits on the Thruway due to over-height commercial vehicles in the downstate area and Western New York underscore the importance of drivers knowing their vehicle height and planning routes that avoid low-clearance structures,” the release stated. “The maximum legal vehicle height on the Thruway is 13’6″. If a vehicle is taller, a permit is required.”