1 killed, 1 injured in semi crash in Arkansas

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. — One person was killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash that involved a semi-truck.

A fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police (ASP) stated that the crash occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. on U.S. 67 at U.S. 67B near Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.

ASP’s crash summary reported that a 2017 Chevy Sonic driven by Landon Ellis, 19, of Walnut Ridge was entering U.S. 67 from U.S. 67B while a 2014 Freightliner was southbound on U.S. 67.

Police say Ellis’ Chevy pulled into the path of the semi truck and was struck on the left side. The report also stated that both vehicles skidded approximately 310 feet and came to rest on the northbound shoulder of U.S. 67.

A passenger in the Chevy was reportedly injured and taken to a Memphis hospital.

The driver of the semi-truck was not identified in the report, and it did not disclose whether the driver had suffered injuries.