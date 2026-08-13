Driver hauling oversized load caught under the influence, with open containers

FLAGSTAFF, AZ – A trucker hauling an oversized load was arrested for DUI and having open containers in Arizona.

According to a release from the Arizona Highway Patrol (AZDPS), early Thursday morning, Highway Patrol State Troopers responded to a report of an oversized commercial vehicle that struck multiple traffic barricades on Interstate 40.

Police say the vehicle was located nearby, and the driver showed clear signs of impairment.

The driver who was unidentified by the release, was arrested for DUI after providing a preliminary breath sample of 0.124 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level. Police say open containers of alcohol were also found inside the cab.

A commercial vehicle inspection was completed, and in addition to his arrest, the driver was placed out of service for 24 hours.

“An oversized vehicle in the hands of an impaired driver becomes a deadly weapon due to its size, weight, and destructive potential,” the media release stated. “Everyone must remain vigilant, sober, and fully in control when operating any vehicle. Choosing to drive impaired puts lives at risk, undermines public safety, and carries serious legal consequences. If you observe dangerous or impaired driving, contact law enforcement immediately. Staying alert and reporting unsafe behavior helps protect all roadway users.”