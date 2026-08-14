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Pedestrian hit by big rig on Interstate 70 in Missouri

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Pedestrian hit by big rig on Interstate 70 in Missouri
A pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler on I-70 near St. Louis on Friday morning.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 70 after being struck by a semi-truck in the overnight hours Friday morning.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 2023 International, driven by a 53-year-old man from Kansas City, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County, Missouri when a 23-year-old male walked into the path of the truck. The incident occurred east of the Wentzville Parkway, according to the crash report.

There was no word of any injuries to the truck driver, and the truck was driven from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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