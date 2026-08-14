SCF gives truck drivers a shot at staying healthy

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, a time to learn about ways to help protect your health and well-being.

Life on the road can make it difficult to prioritize preventive care, so the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, with generous sponsorship from OOIDA, offers free vaccine vouchers for uninsured over-the-road Class A CDL drivers.

Eligible drivers can apply for one or more vouchers for flu, pneumonia and shingles vaccines, which can be redeemed at participating Walgreens, Walmart or Kroger locations (including The Little Clinic and Family of Companies).

If you have health insurance, recommended preventive vaccines are often covered. If your insurance does not cover one of these vaccines, please contact [email protected] to learn about available assistance.

Taking a few minutes to learn about these illnesses and the vaccines available to help prevent them can help you make informed decisions about your health.

Flu Vaccine

Influenza (the flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus that affects the nose, throat and lungs. It spreads easily through respiratory droplets and often comes on suddenly. Common symptoms include fever, body aches, headache, cough, fatigue, sore throat and shortness of breath.

While many people recover at home within a week or two, the flu can sometimes lead to more serious complications that lead to hospitalization, including pneumonia, bronchitis, heart-related complications and more.

An annual flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older to help reduce the risk of getting the flu and lessen the chances of severe illness if you do become infected.

The St. Christopher Fund vaccine voucher covers both a standard-dose flu vaccine and a higher-dose vaccine recommended for adults age 65 and older.

Pneumonia Vaccine

Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs that can be caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi. Anyone can develop pneumonia, but the risk is higher for young children, adults aged 65 and older, people with certain chronic health conditions, and those who smoke.

Good everyday habits — such as washing your hands, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes, managing chronic health conditions and avoiding cigarette smoke — can help reduce the risk of respiratory infections that may lead to pneumonia.

In 2020, over 47,000 people died from pneumonia and more than 150,000 are hospitalized each year due to due pneumonia. Don’t be a statistic.

Several pneumococcal vaccines are available, and the right vaccine depends on factors such as your age, health history and previous vaccinations. These vaccines help protect against bacteria that can cause pneumonia as well as bloodstream infections, meningitis, sinus infections and ear infections. Talk with your health care provider or pharmacist about which pneumonia vaccine is appropriate for you.

Shingles Vaccine

About one in three people in the United States will develop shingles during their lifetime. Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. After someone has had chickenpox, the virus remains inactive in the body and can reactivate years later. This can be due to an extended time of stress, from medications or sometimes from what seems to be no reason whatsoever.

Shingles typically appears as a painful, blistering rash on one side of the body or face. Many people experience burning, tingling or itching before the rash develops. The rash usually heals within a few weeks, but some people experience long-lasting nerve pain that can continue for months or even years.

Although it’s rare, shingles can affect hearing and vision, cause brain inflammation and even death. New studies have shown that getting the shingles vaccine can reduce dementia and Alzheimer’s disease diagnoses from 20% to 30%.

The shingles vaccine, Shingrix, is recommended for adults age 50 and older, as well as adults 19 and older with weakened immune systems. It’s given as a two-dose series and provides strong, long-lasting protection against shingles and its complications.

Helping You Stay Healthy on the Road

Your health is one of your most valuable tools on the road. Whether you choose one vaccine or several, having access to preventive care can help reduce your risk of serious illness and keep you doing what you do best. Vaccine recommendations may vary based on age, medical conditions, vaccination history and other factors. If you have questions, talk with your healthcare provider or pharmacist about what’s right for you.

To learn more about the St. Christopher Fund’s Health & Wellness programs or to apply for free vaccine vouchers, visit truckersfund.org/healthwellness.