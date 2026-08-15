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2 injured in big rig rollover crash in Idaho

By Bruce Guthrie -
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2 injured in big rig rollover crash in Idaho
Two were injured in a big rig rollover in Idaho on Friday morning.

HEYBURN, Idaho – Authorities are investigating a semi-truck rollover crash.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) said in a media release that the crash occurred at approximately 5:08 a.m. on Friday, on Interstate 84 near milepost 205, near Heyburn.

Police say a 2019 Freightliner pulling a 2019 Utility trailer, driven by a 29-year-old male from Washington, was traveling eastbound on I-84. The Freightliner failed to maintain lanes and turned over on its side in the median.

The Freightliner had one passenger, a 23-year-old male from Washington who was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The passenger was wearing a seatbelt, while the driver was not.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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