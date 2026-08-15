2 injured in big rig rollover crash in Idaho

HEYBURN, Idaho – Authorities are investigating a semi-truck rollover crash.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) said in a media release that the crash occurred at approximately 5:08 a.m. on Friday, on Interstate 84 near milepost 205, near Heyburn.

Police say a 2019 Freightliner pulling a 2019 Utility trailer, driven by a 29-year-old male from Washington, was traveling eastbound on I-84. The Freightliner failed to maintain lanes and turned over on its side in the median.

The Freightliner had one passenger, a 23-year-old male from Washington who was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The passenger was wearing a seatbelt, while the driver was not.

The crash remains under investigation.