2 injured in big rig rollover crash in Idaho

HEYBURN, Idaho – Authorities are investigating a semi-truck rollover crash.
The Indiana State Police (ISP) said in a media release that the crash occurred at approximately 5:08 a.m. on Friday, on Interstate 84 near milepost 205, near Heyburn.
Police say a 2019 Freightliner pulling a 2019 Utility trailer, driven by a 29-year-old male from Washington, was traveling eastbound on I-84. The Freightliner failed to maintain lanes and turned over on its side in the median.
The Freightliner had one passenger, a 23-year-old male from Washington who was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.
The passenger was wearing a seatbelt, while the driver was not.
The crash remains under investigation.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.