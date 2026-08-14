Road rage alert: The cities in America where tempers flare most

DALLAS, Texas — A new analysis by Angel Reyes & Associates is revealing where American drivers face the greatest road rage risks.

“Even as national fatality data by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows signs of improvement, aggressive driving and infrastructure gaps continue to endanger lives in specific metro areas across the country. Angel Reyes & Associates analyzed 100 major U.S. cities, mapping factors such as infrastructure inefficiencies and traffic violence to create a definitive Total Road Rage Score (TRRS) for each metropolitan area.

Top Five Cities

“The findings indicate that Houston, Texas is the nation’s most dangerous city for road rage, earning a TRRS of 64.15,” the firm said. “Houston recorded America’s highest overall score due to a lethal combination of reckless driving behavior and an alarming rate of gun-related highway violence.”

Los Angeles, Calif. closely follows with a score of 63.25, caused by severe infrastructure gridlock and commuter dissatisfaction. Rounding out the top five most dangerous driving environments are Chicago, Ill, Nashville, Tenn. and Miami, Fla.

Inefficent Highway Design

“The issues we’re seeing on American roads aren’t just about heavy traffic anymore,” said Angel Reyes, founder and managing partner. “These highways are designed inefficiently, leading to frustrations and split-second decisions that can be dangerous and even fatal. This analysis is an urgent wake-up call for the escalating danger of our highways. We cannot accept this level of gridlock as normal, and we need infrastructure reform to ease the traffic dangers that turn these packed highways into safety hazards.”

Key Trends Across the Country

Houston recorded a Shooting Score of 36/100, the highest in the analysis, proving that traffic disputes in the city frequently escalate into gun violence.

Scoring 88/100 in Commute Dissatisfaction and Inefficiency, Los Angeles gridlock triggers road rage and lowers driver self-control, making traffic dangerously volatile.

Rapid urban migration in Chicago and Nashville has outpaced local infrastructure, pushing drivers toward hazardous behaviors.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Lincoln, Neb.(1.50 score) and Sioux Falls, S.D. (5.00 score) ranked as the safest cities for drivers due to efficient road design, lower congestion and a patient driving culture that discourages escalation.

The firm emphasizes that safety improvements cannot happen until commuters and city leaders fully understand the localized risks drivers face every single day.

To view the complete rankings of all 100 cities, interactive regional risk sliders and comprehensive methodology behind the analysis, click here.